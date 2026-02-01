Indian stock markets likely to open higher ahead of budget
Indian stock markets are set for a positive start this Sunday, just before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils the 2026-27 Union Budget at 11am.
GIFT Nifty futures hint that the NSE Nifty 50 will open above its last close, signaling optimism among investors.
FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2026-27 today
The budget could bring more spending on infrastructure, defense, and relief for small businesses—plus possible tax tweaks for the middle class.
If these changes land, stocks in sectors like industrials, exports, and consumption could benefit.
Investors are also watching for moves to support Make in India and keep fiscal deficit in check.
With growth projected at 6.8%-7.2% in fiscal 2027 (April 2026-March 2027), there's a sense of cautious excitement about what's ahead.