Indian stock markets likely to open higher ahead of budget

FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget 2026-27 today

The budget could bring more spending on infrastructure, defense, and relief for small businesses—plus possible tax tweaks for the middle class.

If these changes land, stocks in sectors like industrials, exports, and consumption could benefit.

Investors are also watching for moves to support Make in India and keep fiscal deficit in check.

With growth projected at 6.8%-7.2% in fiscal 2027 (April 2026-March 2027), there's a sense of cautious excitement about what's ahead.