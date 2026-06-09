Indian stocks rally, Sensex up 337 as Nifty tops 23,200

Nifty Realty leads, midcaps outperform

Nifty Realty was the star performer among sectors, rising 1%, while Nifty Bank and Financial Services also saw solid gains.

Mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed big names, with IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance leading the charge, though Tata Steel slipped behind.

Market volatility dropped as India VIX fell over 3%, and the rupee got a boost from lower oil prices and pressure on the dollar.