Indian stocks rally, Sensex up 337 as Nifty tops 23,200
Business
The Indian stock market kicked off Tuesday on a strong note, with the Sensex jumping 337 points to 73,862 and the Nifty crossing 23,200.
This upbeat mood was fueled by easing tensions in the Middle East and positive signals from global markets.
Nifty Realty leads, midcaps outperform
Nifty Realty was the star performer among sectors, rising 1%, while Nifty Bank and Financial Services also saw solid gains.
Mid-cap and small-cap indices outperformed big names, with IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance leading the charge, though Tata Steel slipped behind.
Market volatility dropped as India VIX fell over 3%, and the rupee got a boost from lower oil prices and pressure on the dollar.