Indians sent $1.09 billion abroad for travel in March 2026
Indians sent $1.09 billion abroad for travel in March 2026, a 16% dip from February, as the broader decline in overseas travel was linked to disrupted air services and higher air fares.
Still, the urge to explore didn't fade much: about over 60% of that spending ($623 million) went toward holidays and paying off international credit card bills, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
LRS now covers credit card spending
March also marked the first time credit card spending was included under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), closing loopholes that let people send more than $250,000 a year abroad.
Besides travel, big spends included $450 million for overseas education and smaller amounts for business trips, pilgrimages, and medical needs.
TCS 20% applies above ₹20L
Now, if you send more than ₹20 lakh abroad (except for education or medical reasons), there's a 20% tax collected at source (TCS).
Transfers below ₹10 lakh stay tax-free, so keep an eye on those limits if you're planning to swipe big internationally.