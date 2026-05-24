Indians sent $1.09 billion abroad for travel in March 2026 Business May 24, 2026

Indians sent $1.09 billion abroad for travel in March 2026, a 16% dip from February, as the broader decline in overseas travel was linked to disrupted air services and higher air fares.

Still, the urge to explore didn't fade much: about over 60% of that spending ($623 million) went toward holidays and paying off international credit card bills, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.