India's 1st AI impact summit next week

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is coming to Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16-20. With leaders from over 100 countries—including top government officials and more than 100 global CEOs—the event will focus on how AI is shaping everything from jobs to daily life, and set the stage for responsible tech standards worldwide.

Tech titans will be there Big names like Sundar Pichai (Google), Demis Hassabis (DeepMind), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Dario Amodei (Anthropic), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Brad Smith (Microsoft), Yann LeCun (Meta), Cristiano Amon (Qualcomm), and Bill Gates are all on the lineup.

It's a rare chance to hear directly from people shaping the future of AI.

Sessions on everything from ethics to healthcare There'll be over 700 sessions across themes like Human Capital, Social Empowerment, Safe AI, Science, and more—plus competitions like "AI for ALL" and "AI by HER," each with ₹2.5 crore up for grabs.

Expect talks on everything from ethics to how AI could change healthcare or education.