India's 1st-ever AI impact summit happening next week

Major tech leaders to speak at the event

The summit centers around three big ideas: People, Planet, and Progress. Expect talks on everything from AI safety and skills to inclusion and tech access.

Major tech leaders like Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), and Nandan Nilekani (Infosys) are set to speak, though Sam Altman (OpenAI) is expected to attend but is not officially listed as a public speaker.