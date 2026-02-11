India's 1st-ever AI impact summit happening next week
New Delhi is gearing up for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam.
It's the first big AI event of its kind in the Global South, bringing together over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries.
Prime Minister Modi will headline the main session on February 19.
Major tech leaders to speak at the event
The summit centers around three big ideas: People, Planet, and Progress. Expect talks on everything from AI safety and skills to inclusion and tech access.
Major tech leaders like Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), and Nandan Nilekani (Infosys) are set to speak, though Sam Altman (OpenAI) is expected to attend but is not officially listed as a public speaker.
Over 35,000 people registered for the event
With over 35,000 people registered, this summit is all about making sure AI benefits everyone—not just a few.
For a country like India that's quickly adopting new tech, these conversations could help shape how AI impacts our lives in real ways.