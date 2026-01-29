India's big infrastructure projects are way over budget—by ₹5.42 lakh crore
India's major government-backed infrastructure projects have gone way over their original budgets, with costs now ₹5.42 lakh crore higher than planned.
As of December 2025, 1,392 projects (each costing over ₹150 crore) have ballooned to a total price tag of ₹35.10 lakh crore, up from the initial estimate of ₹29.68 lakh crore.
Where things stand: Progress and sectors
So far, about half the revised budget has been spent—₹19.01 lakh crore in total.
Around a third of all projects are nearly done physically, but only 16% are almost financially complete.
Most action is happening in Transport & Logistics (65% of all projects).
Tech upgrade: Meet the PAIMANA portal
Project tracking just got smarter with the new PAIMANA portal replacing an old system—now updates happen automatically for most projects across 17 ministries.
Why this matters
These overruns highlight real gaps in how India builds its infrastructure—and that's a big deal for anyone interested in how public money is spent or thinking about investing in India's growth story.