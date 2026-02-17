India's biggest AI event is happening February 16-20

India's biggest AI event of the year is happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. With over 250,000 people expected—including PM Modi and tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman—it's set to be a packed week.

What to expect at the summit There'll be a five-day program covering themes like People, Planet, and Progress.

You'll also find an AI Expo featuring over 300 exhibitors from 30+ countries—basically a global showcase for all things AI.

India will unveil 12 homegrown foundation models India will unveil 12 homegrown foundation models, one of which, Param2, supports all 22 scheduled Indian languages.

Plus, there's buzz about an AI-powered UPI for small businesses and a huge boost in computing power (up to 58,000 GPUs).