India's biggest AI event is happening February 16-20
India's biggest AI event of the year is happening February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
With over 250,000 people expected—including PM Modi and tech leaders like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman—it's set to be a packed week.
What to expect at the summit
There'll be a five-day program covering themes like People, Planet, and Progress.
You'll also find an AI Expo featuring over 300 exhibitors from 30+ countries—basically a global showcase for all things AI.
India will unveil 12 homegrown foundation models
India will unveil 12 homegrown foundation models, one of which, Param2, supports all 22 scheduled Indian languages.
Plus, there's buzz about an AI-powered UPI for small businesses and a huge boost in computing power (up to 58,000 GPUs).
Big announcements expected
Big announcements are expected—think Anthropic opening an office in Bengaluru, proposals for large investments in green data centers, and a new $1.1 billion state fund for AI startups.
The summit is part of India's ₹10,372 crore mission to use AI for real-world impact in health, farming, education—and aims to set global standards while creating massive opportunities for young innovators.