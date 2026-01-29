India's concert economy hits ₹10,000 crore—live shows are booming
India's live entertainment scene just crossed the ₹10,000 crore mark recently.
With a young crowd, more spending power, and easy online ticketing, concerts are now big business—and the government says they're creating jobs and boosting tourism.
Why does this matter?
India's concert growth is catching up with global trends—think over $130 billion in the US in 2019 and £6.6 billion ($8.1 billion) in the UK in 2022 from music tourism.
But there are still hurdles: not enough big venues, complicated permissions, and tricky visa rules for artists.
The latest Economic Survey suggests opening heritage sites for gigs and making it easier to host international acts.
What's next?
New policies aim to turn live events into job creators as India's cities expand.
By linking concerts with city branding and exports, the government hopes to unlock more opportunities for young people while putting India on the global entertainment map.