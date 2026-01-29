India's concert economy hits ₹10,000 crore—live shows are booming

Why does this matter?

India's concert growth is catching up with global trends—think over $130 billion in the US in 2019 and £6.6 billion ($8.1 billion) in the UK in 2022 from music tourism.

But there are still hurdles: not enough big venues, complicated permissions, and tricky visa rules for artists.

The latest Economic Survey suggests opening heritage sites for gigs and making it easier to host international acts.