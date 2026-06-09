India's data centers to hit 10-15 GW over 5 years
India's data center capacity is expected to jump to 10 to 15 GW over the next five years, as more companies invest in AI and look for alternatives outside crowded global markets.
This surge is being powered by the country's growing digital economy, data localization requirements, and a wave of AI adoption across industries.
L&T Vyoma expands, partners with NVIDIA
L&T Vyoma (Larsen & Toubro's data center arm) is making big moves, opening a 30 MW site in Chennai, starting another in Mumbai, and teaming up with NVIDIA for an AI factory initiative.
CEO Prashant Jain points out that building these centers isn't cheap (a 100 MW facility can cost up to ₹5,000 crore), but Vaibhav Garg says India's costs are about half the global average.
While Mumbai remains a hotspot, rising land prices are pushing developers toward cities like Visakhapatnam.
The market will likely stay competitive with 15 to 20 major players shaping its future.