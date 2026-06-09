India's data centers to hit 10-15 GW over 5 years

L&T Vyoma expands, partners with NVIDIA

L&T Vyoma (Larsen & Toubro's data center arm) is making big moves, opening a 30 MW site in Chennai, starting another in Mumbai, and teaming up with NVIDIA for an AI factory initiative.

CEO Prashant Jain points out that building these centers isn't cheap (a 100 MW facility can cost up to ₹5,000 crore), but Vaibhav Garg says India's costs are about half the global average.

While Mumbai remains a hotspot, rising land prices are pushing developers toward cities like Visakhapatnam.

The market will likely stay competitive with 15 to 20 major players shaping its future.