India's defense budget up 15% to ₹7.85 lakh crore
Business
India's defense budget just got a big bump—up 15% to ₹7.85 lakh crore for 2026-27.
This move follows Operation Sindoor, described as a four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan in early May (year not specified), after the tragic Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people.
Focus on homegrown tech, gear
This isn't just about bigger numbers—India is investing more in homegrown tech and gear, with capital outlay jumping nearly 22%.
Expect new Rafale jets, Prachand helicopters (mostly made in India), drones, counter-drone systems, and upgrades for the Navy.
The push aims to strengthen security and modernize the military while supporting local innovation and jobs.