India's economic adviser urges AI action for inclusive growth

Nageswaran pointed out that only a small proportion of India's workforce has formal skills, while many jobs remain informal. He's calling for a "Team India" approach, where government, private sector, and universities work together, to boost foundational learning and continuous skilling so millions more can get good jobs as AI grows.

He warned that waiting too long could risk social instability and slow down growth.

As he put it: "For India, this is not a debate about the future of work; it is a decision about the future of growth, social stability, and cohesion."

In short: acting now on AI isn't just smart, it's essential for everyone's future.