India's economy has grown in FY2025-26 Business Jan 29, 2026

India's economy is on a roll—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just shared that NSO estimates show the economy has grown by 7.4% in the current fiscal (FY2025-26), topping even the Reserve Bank's forecast.

The figure follows a 6.5% potential-growth projection made three years earlier, and the Economic Survey projects GDP for the next fiscal (FY2026-27) at 6.8-7.2%.