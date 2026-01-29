India's economy has grown in FY2025-26
Business
India's economy is on a roll—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just shared that NSO estimates show the economy has grown by 7.4% in the current fiscal (FY2025-26), topping even the Reserve Bank's forecast.
The figure follows a 6.5% potential-growth projection made three years earlier, and the Economic Survey projects GDP for the next fiscal (FY2026-27) at 6.8-7.2%.
Why should you care?
India isn't just growing fast—it's the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth straight year.
Even with hurdles like hefty US tariffs, the economy has shown resilience.
Big reforms (think GST tweaks) and major public investment are fueling this momentum, supporting longer-term growth and development—a future you'll be part of.