India's economy set for 6.5-7% growth in FY27, says ET-PwC survey

India has become the world's second-most preferred investment destination for CEOs—just behind the US. Confidence is high: 57% of Indian CEOs feel upbeat about near-term revenue growth, almost double the global average.

Optimism meets caution: risks and priorities ahead

Most corporate leaders predict steady GDP growth and describe today's economic vibe as "strong and broad-based."

But there are concerns—more than half see geopolitical shocks as the biggest downside risk, while weak global demand was cited as the next-biggest risk.

To tackle these bumps, respondents favored capital expenditure on infrastructure as the single-most important budget lever, while noting that high borrowing costs and weak demand visibility hold back private investment.