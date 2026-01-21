India's economy set for 6.5-7% growth in FY27, says ET-PwC survey
India's economy is on track to grow 6.5-7% in FY27, with strong domestic momentum leading the way, according to a new survey of over 200 top business leaders.
About 77% of Indian CEOs expect better growth at home than their global peers do in their own countries.
India climbs as a top spot for investment
India has become the world's second-most preferred investment destination for CEOs—just behind the US.
Confidence is high: 57% of Indian CEOs feel upbeat about near-term revenue growth, almost double the global average.
Optimism meets caution: risks and priorities ahead
Most corporate leaders predict steady GDP growth and describe today's economic vibe as "strong and broad-based."
But there are concerns—more than half see geopolitical shocks as the biggest downside risk, while weak global demand was cited as the next-biggest risk.
To tackle these bumps, respondents favored capital expenditure on infrastructure as the single-most important budget lever, while noting that high borrowing costs and weak demand visibility hold back private investment.