India's flexi staffing up 8%, adds 118,000 formal workers
Even with global challenges, India's flexi-staffing industry managed an 8% jump this year, bringing on 118,000 new formal workers.
The Indian Staffing Federation says its member firms now have 1.91 million flexi-workers nationwide.
ISF President Manmeet Singh credits the growth to strong talent supply chains that keep jobs coming, even when times are tough.
IT staffing grows 10.1%
IT staffing saw a standout 10.1% growth, mostly thanks to Global Capability Centers driving demand (they accounted for nearly three-quarters of new mandates).
Retail, logistics, and manufacturing also helped boost numbers, though economic uncertainty slowed quarterly growth to just 0.2%.
ISF's Suchita Dutta highlighted that the sector is closely tied to national employment trends, contributing significantly to monthly payroll additions under EPFO.