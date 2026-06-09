India's flexi staffing up 8%, adds 118,000 formal workers

IT staffing grows 10.1%

IT staffing saw a standout 10.1% growth, mostly thanks to Global Capability Centers driving demand (they accounted for nearly three-quarters of new mandates).

Retail, logistics, and manufacturing also helped boost numbers, though economic uncertainty slowed quarterly growth to just 0.2%.

ISF's Suchita Dutta highlighted that the sector is closely tied to national employment trends, contributing significantly to monthly payroll additions under EPFO.