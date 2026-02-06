India's foreign exchange reserves hit all-time high: What it means
India's foreign exchange reserves (which include gold, Special Drawing Rights and the IMF reserve position) have soared to an all-time high—$723.8 billion as of January 30, 2026.
That's a jump of $14.4 billion in just one week, thanks mostly to gold reserves shooting up in value.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) says this is the biggest reserve level ever for the country.
Gold's shine boosts reserves
While cash assets like dollars and euros dipped slightly, gold made up for it with a huge boost—now worth $137.7 billion after prices climbed fast.
Special Drawing Rights and India's position with the IMF also ticked up a bit.
Reserves provide a stronger buffer for financial stability
These reserves are now big enough to cover more than 11 months of India's imports—a major safety net for the economy and the rupee.
With RBI actively managing things behind the scenes, authorities say the reserves provide a stronger buffer for financial stability.