India's foreign exchange reserves hit all-time high: What it means Business Feb 06, 2026

India's foreign exchange reserves (which include gold, Special Drawing Rights and the IMF reserve position) have soared to an all-time high—$723.8 billion as of January 30, 2026.

That's a jump of $14.4 billion in just one week, thanks mostly to gold reserves shooting up in value.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) says this is the biggest reserve level ever for the country.