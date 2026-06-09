India's GCCs added nearly 200,000 net employees, outpacing IT services
Global capability centers (GCCs) in India are now the top choice for advanced tech jobs, outpacing IT services firms for the third year straight.
In fiscal 2026, GCCs added nearly 200,000 net employees, almost twice as many as IT services companies.
This shift is all about growing demand for AI/ML engineers, cloud experts, and product developers.
India's GCCs become AI innovation hubs
GCCs now account for up to 35% of all AI hiring in India and are quickly becoming innovation hubs rather than just cost-saving offices.
As Vikram Ahuja of ANSR puts it, most Indian GCCs are ramping up their AI efforts, with over half investing in newer areas like agentic AI.
Even so, IT services firms still employ more people overall (34% of the workforce vs. 25% by GCCs), showing that both models matter for India's booming tech industry.