India's GCCs added nearly 200,000 net employees, outpacing IT services

India's GCCs become AI innovation hubs

GCCs now account for up to 35% of all AI hiring in India and are quickly becoming innovation hubs rather than just cost-saving offices.

As Vikram Ahuja of ANSR puts it, most Indian GCCs are ramping up their AI efforts, with over half investing in newer areas like agentic AI.

Even so, IT services firms still employ more people overall (34% of the workforce vs. 25% by GCCs), showing that both models matter for India's booming tech industry.