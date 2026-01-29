India's gig workforce is booming—up 55% in just 4 years

India now has 1.2 crore gig workers, a jump of 55% since FY21, thanks to more people using smartphones and digital payments. Gig jobs make up over 2% of all employment, says the latest Economic Survey.

Many gig workers still struggle with low pay and credit Nearly 40% earn less than ₹15,000 a month, making it tough to get formal loans due to patchy income records.

E-commerce and logistics hire the most, while banking and finance also hire a substantial number.

Policy fixes on the table The government is looking at setting minimum pay per hour or task—including waiting time—to help close the wage gap with regular jobs.

There's also a push for platforms to be more transparent about how they set wages and assign work.