India's gold scene: Less bling, more investing as prices soar
Gold demand in India dropped 11% last year, even though prices shot up by about 74%.
People spent more overall—about ₹7.5 lakh crore—but bought less gold by weight.
With prices still high and lots of uncertainty ahead, experts expect demand to stay lower in 2026.
Why does this matter?
Gold isn't just for jewelry anymore. In 2025, about 39.5% of India's gold buying was for investment—think coins, bars, and especially ETFs (which hit a record ₹430 billion).
Young investors are looking at gold as a safe bet when things feel shaky.
Meanwhile, traditional jewelry sales took a big hit because buying bling got expensive.
What's changing behind the scenes?
Even the Reserve Bank of India slowed its gold purchases way down—from nearly 73 tons to just 4 tons—as prices climbed.
But with digital gold and ETFs booming and people searching for stability, investment is clearly where the action is now.