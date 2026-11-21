Zetwerk has cut the time taken to generate bills of materials on its tender intelligence platform ZetSpec from three to four days to around 10 minutes with AI tools that teams can build themselves.

Lenskart uses AI for sharper eye tests and smoother customer service, while Delhivery relies on it to streamline logistics.

Meesho is speeding up software development with AI agents, and PhysicsWallah is using AI for content delivery and multilingual live classes.

As more companies get on board, we might see even better services (and maybe lower prices) for everyone.