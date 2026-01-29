India's new inflation tracker is changing—here's what's up
India is rolling out a fresh Consumer Price Index (CPI) in 2026, with 2024 as the new base year.
The biggest update? Food now makes up less of the basket—dropping from nearly 46% to about 37%—to better match how people actually spend today, both in cities and villages.
What's new in your spending basket?
The CPI now tracks 12 spending groups instead of just six.
Housing and utilities keep their spot at around 18%, while transport and health remain significant household expenses.
Plus, things like e-commerce buys, airfares, OTT subscriptions, and telecom services are finally included—so your Netflix binge or flight home actually counts.
Why does this matter?
This revamped CPI will steer how the Reserve Bank targets inflation (aiming for that sweet spot around 4%).
With food weighing less, sudden price spikes won't shake the numbers as much.
Basically: a smoother, more realistic picture of rising costs—and a system that gets how you really live and spend.