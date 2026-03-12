India's new semiconductor mission aims to reduce chip imports

ISM 2.0 is all about making India less dependent on imported chips. The source cites a 2032 target to develop chipmaking capabilities comparable with major global leaders. There's also a focus on cutting-edge tech (think two- and three-nanometer chips) and boosting research, supply chains, and training centers, so India can develop chipmaking capabilities comparable with global leaders by 2032.

The new mission will create about 1,500 jobs soon

The new mission is expected to create about 1,500 jobs soon.

Four projects under ISM 1.0 are in early stages — timing for production start is not specified in the source;

nine units (including ATMP/OSAT and compound/sensor/discrete fabs) are slated to receive support under ISM 2.0.

Plus, Tata-PSMC's flagship fab targets a production capacity of about 50,000 wafers per month, a big leap for Indian tech.