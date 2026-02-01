India's record borrowing could make loans costlier, slow down growth
India's government just announced it'll borrow a record ₹17.2 trillion ($187 billion) starting April, aiming to manage its fiscal deficit and keep the economy running smoothly.
This is a bigger jump than most experts expected, with net borrowing set at ₹11.7 trillion.
Loans might become more expensive
With demand for government bonds dropping and interest rates rising, this huge borrowing could make loans more expensive and slow down economic growth—especially when global trade is already tricky for India.
Even after last year's rate cuts by the RBI, financing costs are still high, which might mean less money flowing through the economy.