India's semiconductor journey begins with Micron's 1st factory

These chip projects (backed by Micron, Tata Electronics, CG Power, and Kaynes Semicon) are coming up across six states and bring in a massive ₹1.6 lakh crore investment. Even cooler: India has moved from 5-7-nm chip design work to developing advanced 2-nm chip designs. The goal is to reduce import dependence and expand domestic chip production over the coming years and boost local tech jobs and innovation.

Chips power everything from your phone to gaming consoles

Chips power everything from your phone to gaming consoles.

With these new plants, India is aiming to be less dependent on imports, and that could mean more opportunities for young engineers, better gadgets made here, and maybe even lower prices down the line.