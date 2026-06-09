India's solar push hits setback as costs jump 20% Business Jun 09, 2026

India's big push for solar energy just hit a speed bump: costs for building solar projects have jumped 20% this year.

Thanks to supply chain issues from the West Asia conflict, key materials like copper and aluminum are way more expensive, and solar cells now cost up to ₹14 per watt (up from ₹10 in January 2026).