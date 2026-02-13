India's tech industry could hit $1tn in 10 years: Kunal

Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl says India's tech industry might be worth over $1 trillion in the next decade. He shared at the Global Business Summit that this growth will come from a bunch of strong companies, not just one giant player.

Bahl's vision for future Bahl imagines India having five companies valued at $50 billion each, plus 20-30 more between $10 and $20 billion, and plenty above $1 billion.

Unlike the US, where a few giants dominate, he sees India's scene as more balanced.

Right now, new-age tech makes up just 2.5% of India's listed market cap—way less than America's 25%.

Tech's share in total market cap If India hits a total market cap of $15 trillion down the line, tech could make up 8-10% of that—up from today's 2.5%.

That means way more space for startups and fresh ideas to grow big.