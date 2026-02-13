India's tech industry could hit $1tn in 10 years: Kunal
Snapdeal co-founder Kunal Bahl says India's tech industry might be worth over $1 trillion in the next decade.
He shared at the Global Business Summit that this growth will come from a bunch of strong companies, not just one giant player.
Bahl's vision for future
Bahl imagines India having five companies valued at $50 billion each, plus 20-30 more between $10 and $20 billion, and plenty above $1 billion.
Unlike the US, where a few giants dominate, he sees India's scene as more balanced.
Right now, new-age tech makes up just 2.5% of India's listed market cap—way less than America's 25%.
Tech's share in total market cap
If India hits a total market cap of $15 trillion down the line, tech could make up 8-10% of that—up from today's 2.5%.
That means way more space for startups and fresh ideas to grow big.
Factors driving new-age companies' growth
Bahl points to three things: digital payments like UPI making spending clearer; easier access to credit for small businesses; and major upgrades in digital infrastructure over the last few years.
All these changes are helping new-age companies get ready for prime time on stock markets like NIFTY 50.