India's tech sector could reach $100 trillion market cap: Swaroop
Big things are coming for India's tech industry.
Prayank Swaroop from Accel says the sector could add almost $2 trillion to the country's market value in just 10 years, from around 4-5% of India's market capitalisation to as much as 15-20%.
He even sees several homegrown companies hitting $100 billion valuations along the way.
AI will disrupt core industries
Swaroop believes artificial intelligence is about to shake up essentials like healthcare, education, finance, and mental health—making them super affordable (think ₹100 a month).
Startups are expected to lead this change, especially with new tech like agent-based systems and robotics.
Deep tech's growth trajectory
Looking ahead, India's AI market could grow significantly over the next decade (by ~2036)—with massive support from data center investments (like Adani's huge $100 billion pledge) and over 4,000 startups joining NVIDIA's program.
This wave of innovation could put India on the global map in a big way.