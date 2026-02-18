India's tech sector could reach $100 trillion market cap: Swaroop Business Feb 18, 2026

Big things are coming for India's tech industry.

Prayank Swaroop from Accel says the sector could add almost $2 trillion to the country's market value in just 10 years, from around 4-5% of India's market capitalisation to as much as 15-20%.

He even sees several homegrown companies hitting $100 billion valuations along the way.