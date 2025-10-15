India's trade deficit widens to $32.15 billion in September

What do experts say?

The US buys about 20% of India's exports, so the stalled trade deal could weigh on export growth.

Even though India is trying to cut back on imports and global prices are lower, weak demand abroad and tariff hurdles are still big challenges.

With festive gold buying and steady demand for energy and electronics, the deficit might stay high for now—but a possible US-India trade agreement, with discussions expected to continue through November, could give exports a much-needed boost.