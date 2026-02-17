India's trade deficit widens to $34.68 billion in January

Gold imports surge by 350%

A bigger trade deficit means India is buying way more from abroad than it's selling. Gold imports alone shot up 350%, which is wild.

But there's some good news: the US just slashed tariffs on Indian goods, and a fresh EU trade deal could help boost exports soon.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal still sounds upbeat, saying total exports might cross $860 billion this year—so all eyes are on whether these changes will help balance things out.