India's trade deficit widens to $34.68 billion in January
Business
India's merchandise trade deficit hit $34.68 billion in January 2026, way up from December and higher than experts predicted.
The main reason? Imports soared, especially gold, while merchandise exports barely budged month-on-month.
Gold imports surge by 350%
A bigger trade deficit means India is buying way more from abroad than it's selling. Gold imports alone shot up 350%, which is wild.
But there's some good news: the US just slashed tariffs on Indian goods, and a fresh EU trade deal could help boost exports soon.
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal still sounds upbeat, saying total exports might cross $860 billion this year—so all eyes are on whether these changes will help balance things out.