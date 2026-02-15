'India's youth, digital infrastructure driving innovation': Industry leaders Business Feb 15, 2026

India's massive, young population and strong digital infrastructure are turning it into a global innovation hotspot.

Companies like Uber are using India's unique challenges to create "India First" products, which get tested here and then rolled out worldwide.

As Shiva Shailendran Sekar from Uber puts it, these homegrown solutions are now making waves across the globe.