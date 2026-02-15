'India's youth, digital infrastructure driving innovation': Industry leaders
India's massive, young population and strong digital infrastructure are turning it into a global innovation hotspot.
Companies like Uber are using India's unique challenges to create "India First" products, which get tested here and then rolled out worldwide.
As Shiva Shailendran Sekar from Uber puts it, these homegrown solutions are now making waves across the globe.
Real projects for interns, affordable internet driving change
Affordable internet is helping people in even the smallest cities join the digital economy, says Rajesh Chandan of Elements Wellness.
Meanwhile, Ruchika Panesar from NatWest Group highlights how giving interns real projects taps into fresh talent.
With 65% of Indians under 35 (as Sanjay Salunkhe, CMD of Jaro Institute of Technology, notes), there's a huge pool of creative minds driving new ideas forward.