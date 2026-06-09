IndiGo shares rise on investor day's ambitious FY30 targets

Brokerages maintain buy citing 900 aircraft

Major brokerages like Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and HSBC are still backing IndiGo with "Buy" ratings, pointing to strong fundamentals and a massive order book of 900 aircraft.

Their target prices range from ₹5,300 to ₹5,545 per share.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan is playing it safe with a "Neutral" rating at ₹4,610. They expect growth to slow down in FY27 before picking up again later.

Even with recent losses, analysts say IndiGo's focus on cost control and execution could help it hit its ambitious targets as India's aviation market keeps expanding.