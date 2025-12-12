IndiGo to compensate over ₹500cr for December crisis
IndiGo is rolling out a massive ₹500 crore compensation package after flight chaos caused by crew shortages earlier this month.
If your plans got wrecked between December 3-5, you could get a ₹10,000 voucher good for any IndiGo flight over the next year.
Most refunds are already done, and the rest are expected to be credited shortly.
What's in it for affected passengers?
If you booked through an app or travel site, just drop an email to customer.experience@goindigo.in for help.
Eligible flyers will also receive government-mandated payouts of ₹5,000-10,000 depending on their situation.
IndiGo says they'll reach out directly to those impacted customers in January 2026.
Extra relief: No fees (for now)
To make things easier, IndiGo has waived all rescheduling and cancelation fees until December 15, 2025—so if you're still sorting out your travel plans after the mess, at least that's one less headache.