IndiGo to compensate over ₹500cr for December crisis Business Dec 12, 2025

IndiGo is rolling out a massive ₹500 crore compensation package after flight chaos caused by crew shortages earlier this month.

If your plans got wrecked between December 3-5, you could get a ₹10,000 voucher good for any IndiGo flight over the next year.

Most refunds are already done, and the rest are expected to be credited shortly.