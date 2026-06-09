Infineon Technologies partners with CDIL, Kaynes to boost India chipmaking

Infineon to package chips, expand workforce

Infineon isn't stopping there: they're also eyeing other projects under the India Semiconductor Mission.

With Kaynes, they'll package tiny microphones for gadgets like smartphones and earbuds; with CDIL, they'll focus on power chips for things like air conditioners.

Plus, Infineon plans to grow its team in India from 3,200 to 4,500 people by 2029 and invest in new labs and additional R&D capacity, showing they're serious about supporting India's electronics future.