Infineon Technologies partners with CDIL, Kaynes to boost India chipmaking
Infineon Technologies, a major German chipmaker, is joining forces with CDIL Semiconductors and Kaynes Semicon in India.
The goal? Help build up India's semiconductor scene by sharing packaging tech and buying packaged semiconductor components from these companies once their new factories complete qualification and ramp-up processes.
It's all part of India's big push to make more chips at home, backed by government support.
Infineon to package chips, expand workforce
Infineon isn't stopping there: they're also eyeing other projects under the India Semiconductor Mission.
With Kaynes, they'll package tiny microphones for gadgets like smartphones and earbuds; with CDIL, they'll focus on power chips for things like air conditioners.
Plus, Infineon plans to grow its team in India from 3,200 to 4,500 people by 2029 and invest in new labs and additional R&D capacity, showing they're serious about supporting India's electronics future.