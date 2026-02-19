Infosys could have been AI leader: ex-CEO Vishal Sikka
Vishal Sikka, former Infosys CEO, feels the company missed a big chance to be an AI leader.
In February 2026, he shared that if Infosys had continued on the path he set around 10 years ago, it could have been a frontrunner in the AI world.
Sikka's early bet on AI
Back in 2014, Sikka wanted Infosys to ride the AI wave early—he saw neural networks and machine learning as game-changers.
He backed OpenAI in its early days and even served as an adviser.
Under his leadership, Infosys built its own platform to boost automation and innovation.
Internal resistance to Sikka's AI push
Sikka's push for an "AI-first" Infosys met internal resistance. He stepped down in 2017.
After leaving, he later founded Vianai.