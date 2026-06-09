Infosys pauses tests for 20,000 applicants over impersonation, cheating Business Jun 09, 2026

Infosys has hit pause on recruitment tests for more than 20,000 applicants after spotting cases of impersonation and cheating.

This affects those applying for specialist programmer and digital specialist engineer trainee roles.

Candidates were told they will get new test dates once Infosys updates its evaluation process.

The company says its overall hiring plans are not changing because of this.