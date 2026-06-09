Infosys pauses tests for 20,000 applicants over impersonation, cheating
Infosys has hit pause on recruitment tests for more than 20,000 applicants after spotting cases of impersonation and cheating.
This affects those applying for specialist programmer and digital specialist engineer trainee roles.
Candidates were told they will get new test dates once Infosys updates its evaluation process.
The company says its overall hiring plans are not changing because of this.
Infosys tightens checks, maintains 20,000 hires
To keep things fair, Infosys is rolling out stricter verification steps and extra safeguards to stop future malpractices.
Its assessments run on Infosys Springboard, a platform that has reached over 15 million users, including employees, students, teachers, client workforces and members of local communities.
Even with these challenges (like fake profiles or tech glitches in virtual hiring), Infosys plans a comparable intake of around 20,000 fresh graduates for FY27 (the next fiscal year).