Infosys sees $400B AI opportunity, gets 'Buy' rating from HSBC
Infosys just held its Investor AI Day, and analysts are feeling good about where the company is headed.
Company management explained how this wave of AI is unlike anything before, while the company said it is already working on AI projects with its top clients—and the company sees a massive $300-400 billion opportunity in AI services by 2030.
AI now makes up over 5% of its revenue
Infosys isn't just talking about AI; it's making real moves—AI now makes up over 5% of its revenue.
Big banks like HSBC rate the stock as a 'Buy,' while JPMorgan rates it as 'Overweight,' even though shares are down this year.
If you're curious about how tech giants are actually using AI (not just hyping it), this shows how seriously the industry is taking the shift.