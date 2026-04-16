InsightFinder raises $15 million led by Yu Galaxy for AI reliability
Business
InsightFinder just scored $15 million in new funding, led by Yu Galaxy, to help make AI models work more reliably.
The company plans to use the money to make the company's first sales and marketing hires and invest in its go-to-market motion.
InsightFinder launches autonomous reliability insights
They've also launched a new tool called Autonomous Reliability Insights, which uses machine learning to spot problems in AI models before they cause trouble.
With revenue growing over threefold in the past year and big-name clients like UBS and Dell on board, InsightFinder is aiming to stand out from competitors like Grafana Labs and Datadog by focusing on flexible solutions for complex needs.