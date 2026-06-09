Integra Robotics raises $1.12 million to upgrade human-in-the-loop and expand products

Integra's modular robots are quickly customizable

Integra's robots include modular arms and unmanned vehicles that can be customized quickly for different jobs (think assembly lines or warehouse tasks) with software that lets them learn on the go or be controlled remotely.

Investors love how flexible and technically sharp Integra is; as Ashish Bhatia from Finvolve put it, its modular design and rapid execution really stand out.

CEO Abhit Kumar says its focus on adaptable architecture means it can tweak solutions fast for real-world needs, a big plus as India ramps up its own manufacturing and defense tech.