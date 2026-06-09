Integra Robotics raises $1.12 million to upgrade human-in-the-loop and expand products
Integra Robotics, a Bangalore-based startup building smart robots for factories and defense, just raised $1.12 million from Finvolve, GrowthCap Ventures, and India Accelerator.
This funding will help it deliver more products, reach new markets, and upgrade its unique "human-in-the-loop" tech that blends people with AI.
Early angel investors also got a chance to cash out as Integra gears up for its next big funding round.
Integra's modular robots are quickly customizable
Integra's robots include modular arms and unmanned vehicles that can be customized quickly for different jobs (think assembly lines or warehouse tasks) with software that lets them learn on the go or be controlled remotely.
Investors love how flexible and technically sharp Integra is; as Ashish Bhatia from Finvolve put it, its modular design and rapid execution really stand out.
CEO Abhit Kumar says its focus on adaptable architecture means it can tweak solutions fast for real-world needs, a big plus as India ramps up its own manufacturing and defense tech.