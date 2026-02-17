Intel's 'India-only' warranty policy costs it ₹27.38cr fine
Intel just got hit with a ₹27.38 crore fine from India's Competition Commission (CCI) for running an "India-only" warranty policy on its boxed microprocessors between 2016 and 2024.
The catch? If you bought a genuine Intel chip from overseas (even through authorized channels), you couldn't get it serviced in India—basically forcing everyone to buy from pricier local sellers.
Policy hurt Indian consumers
This policy made life tough for Indian buyers, even though India was one of Intel's top markets at the time.
While folks in places like Australia or China were not subject to the same restrictive conditions, Indian consumers were stuck paying more and had fewer choices, which hurt smaller importers too.
The penalty was lowered since Intel cooperated and finally dropped the unfair policy—but it's a reminder that big tech can't play by different rules here.