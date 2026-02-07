Interim trade deal with US: CIABC wants level playing field
India just announced it has reached a framework for an interim trade agreement with the US that could make American wine and spirits cheaper here by cutting tariffs.
But the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) wants to make sure the deal is fair for local producers and matches what India agreed to with the UK and EU.
CIABC's demands for a fair deal
CIABC is asking for tariff cuts to happen gradually, not all at once, so homegrown brands have time to adjust.
They also want states to stop giving extra tax breaks to imported alcohol now that customs duties are dropping.
Plus, they're pushing for rules against dumping cheap imports and hoping Indian drinks can get better access in markets like the EU, UK, and Australia—where they say tough barriers still block their way.