Interim trade deal with US: CIABC wants level playing field

CIABC's demands for a fair deal

CIABC is asking for tariff cuts to happen gradually, not all at once, so homegrown brands have time to adjust.

They also want states to stop giving extra tax breaks to imported alcohol now that customs duties are dropping.

Plus, they're pushing for rules against dumping cheap imports and hoping Indian drinks can get better access in markets like the EU, UK, and Australia—where they say tough barriers still block their way.