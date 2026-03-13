IOC assures no petrol, diesel shortage in India Business Mar 13, 2026

Worried about the news from the Middle East and rising oil prices? Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) wants everyone to relax: there's no petrol or diesel shortage in India right now, even with the recent U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran causing global jitters.

IOC is asking people not to panic-buy or crowd fuel stations.

Indian Oil Corporation said on its official social media account there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the country.