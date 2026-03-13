IOC assures no petrol, diesel shortage in India
Worried about the news from the Middle East and rising oil prices? Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) wants everyone to relax: there's no petrol or diesel shortage in India right now, even with the recent U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran causing global jitters.
IOC is asking people not to panic-buy or crowd fuel stations.
Indian Oil Corporation said on its official social media account there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the country.
India has enough crude, fuel to last 6 to 8 weeks
Government sources say we have enough crude and fuel to last six to eight weeks, even with Brent crude topping $100 a barrel.
To keep things smooth, LPG refill booking gaps have been increased slightly to discourage hoarding.
Plus, India buys oil from 40 different countries, most of it through routes that avoid trouble spots like the Strait of Hormuz, so supplies are steady for now.
Fuel supplies, distribution functioning normally
If you've heard rumors about long lines or empty pumps, you can chill.
For now, authorities say fuel supplies and distribution are functioning normally and there is adequate short-term stock to meet demand.