IRTSA urges 8th Pay Commission adopt 5 graded fitment tiers

IRTSA proposes fitments 2.92 to 4.38

IRTSA suggests fitment factors should start at 2.92 for entry-level staff and go up to 4.38 for top positions, so pay actually reflects experience and responsibility.

This move challenges the usual single fitment factor for everyone approach and echoes a wider push among worker groups for smarter, more balanced pay structures, especially in technical jobs where safety is a big deal.