IRTSA urges 8th Pay Commission adopt 5 graded fitment tiers
Business
The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors's Association (IRTSA) wants the eighth Pay Commission to replace the single fitment factor with five graded levels.
Their main point? The current system does not do justice to senior employees who take on bigger responsibilities and have specialized skills, making things feel unfair for those higher up.
IRTSA proposes fitments 2.92 to 4.38
IRTSA suggests fitment factors should start at 2.92 for entry-level staff and go up to 4.38 for top positions, so pay actually reflects experience and responsibility.
This move challenges the usual single fitment factor for everyone approach and echoes a wider push among worker groups for smarter, more balanced pay structures, especially in technical jobs where safety is a big deal.