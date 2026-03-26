IT firms go on buying spree to boost AI capabilities

Tier 1 vs Tier 2

Tier 1 firms have invested $2.32 billion, mainly targeting cloud and data companies, while Tier 2 players have edged ahead with $2.43 billion, split mainly between AI and analytics and enterprise platforms (40% each).

Instead of just getting bigger, these deals are about smarter services, helping Indian IT stay competitive as organic growth slows down.

As Ashutosh Sharma from Forrester puts it, it's all about meeting the growing need for real AI-led solutions in today's fast-changing tech world.