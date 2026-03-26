IT firms go on buying spree to boost AI capabilities
Indian IT giants like Infosys are snapping up other tech companies to boost their AI game.
This has kicked off a $5 billion wave of mergers and acquisitions across 21 deals in 2025, aimed at building next-generation capabilities across AI, cloud, data, digital engineering, ER&D and enterprise platforms to keep up with rising demand.
Tier 1 vs Tier 2
Tier 1 firms have invested $2.32 billion, mainly targeting cloud and data companies, while Tier 2 players have edged ahead with $2.43 billion, split mainly between AI and analytics and enterprise platforms (40% each).
Instead of just getting bigger, these deals are about smarter services, helping Indian IT stay competitive as organic growth slows down.
As Ashutosh Sharma from Forrester puts it, it's all about meeting the growing need for real AI-led solutions in today's fast-changing tech world.