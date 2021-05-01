Home / News / Business News / Invest in Crypto, start with Rs. 100 on CoinSwitch Kuber
Invest in Crypto, start with Rs. 100 on CoinSwitch Kuber

Written by
Nikita Gupta
Last updated on May 02, 2021, 11:23 am
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have grown massively in value in just an year. Bitcoin, for instance, is currently priced at Rs. 47,00,000.

It may seem like retail investors like ourselves can't invest in it. But, user-friendly platforms like CoinSwitch Kuber make it possible for us. CoinSwitch Kuber offers Bitcoin and a hundred other cryptocurrencies with a minimum investment requirement of just Rs. 100.

CoinSwitch Kuber

How is CoinSwitch easing crypto trade?

As one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges in India, CoinSwitch Kuber has reached the hearts of over four million investors who are interested in investing in cryptocurrency.

It has brought a new perspective to crypto investing and makes it as easy as ordering food online. Explore the app, to experience it yourself, Download CoinSwitch Kuber from here.

Instant Trading

Why do crypto investors love CoinSwitch?

One need not have a huge capital to invest in cryptocurrencies. With CoinSwitch, you can start trading/investing in cryptocurrencies with a minimum investment as low as Rs. 100.

You can buy/sell Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies with a click. It literally takes less than seven minutes for onboarding once you sign up on the CoinSwitch Kuber App.

No Lock-in period

Unlike other traditional investing platforms, there is no lock-in period for your investment. You can add money or withdraw from your wallet at any time, no strings attached.

ZERO fees

CoinSwitch offers the best market rates to its users at ZERO fees. This means you can make any number of transactions in cryptocurrency on the app, free of charge.

CoinSwitch offers seamless post-purchase support

CoinSwitch Kuber is a customer-centric platform. You can get all your queries and issues sorted with their customer support team almost instantly. Along with lakhs of Indians, you too can start investing in cryptocurrencies with CoinSwitch Kuber. Download now and start investing with Rs. 100.

