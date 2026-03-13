Jai Anmol Ambani named in ₹228cr bank fraud case
Jai Anmol Ambani, son of industrialist Anil Ambani, has been named by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a major bank fraud case.
The agency alleges that Ambani, along with Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL), and its former CEO, cheated Union Bank of India out of ₹228 crore by misusing and diverting borrowed funds.
FIR was registered on December 12, 2025.
Investigations and legal developments
According to investigators, RHFL took a ₹450 crore loan but stopped repaying it, turning the account into a nonperforming asset in 2019.
A forensic audit found signs of fund diversion through account manipulation.
In December 2025, the CBI searched Ambani's home and RHFL offices for evidence, while the Enforcement Directorate questioned him about possible money laundering.
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court set aside Union Bank's fraud classification due to procedural lapses, but both CBI and Enforcement Directorate probes are still ongoing.