Jai Anmol Ambani named in ₹228cr bank fraud case

Investigations and legal developments

According to investigators, RHFL took a ₹450 crore loan but stopped repaying it, turning the account into a nonperforming asset in 2019.

A forensic audit found signs of fund diversion through account manipulation.

In December 2025, the CBI searched Ambani's home and RHFL offices for evidence, while the Enforcement Directorate questioned him about possible money laundering.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court set aside Union Bank's fraud classification due to procedural lapses, but both CBI and Enforcement Directorate probes are still ongoing.