Japan's 10-year bond yield hits 2.24% on Iran conflict

Japan relies on the Middle East for almost all its oil, so any conflict there hits energy costs hard. With pricier imports and a weaker yen, everyday expenses could rise, meaning higher inflation and more pressure on people's wallets.

Experts weigh in on situation

Geopolitical tensions are driving up oil prices while making the yen weaker against the dollar.

Even though inflation risks are rising, experts expect Japan's central bank to keep interest rates steady for now.

"What is particularly notable right now is the simultaneous rise in crude oil prices and the weakening of the yen," said Ryutaro Kimura, senior bond strategist at AXA Investment Managers.