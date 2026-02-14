Jensen Huang won't attend India AI Impact Summit 2026

Prime Minister Modi is expected to formally inaugurate the opening ceremony on Thursday. Expect over 700 sessions and a massive expo with 300+ global exhibitors, all centered around People, Planet, and Progress—think hot topics like AI safety, ethics, and sustainability.

Largest global AI summit yet

With big names like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman expected to attend alongside world leaders and top CEOs, this is set to be the largest global AI summit yet—making it a key moment for shaping how countries work together on inclusive AI.