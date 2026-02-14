Jensen Huang won't attend India AI Impact Summit 2026
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang won't make it to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 due to "unforeseen circumstances," but a senior NVIDIA delegation led by Executive Vice President Jay Puri will be on ground.
The summit runs February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
PM Modi to inaugurate the event
Prime Minister Modi is expected to formally inaugurate the opening ceremony on Thursday.
Expect over 700 sessions and a massive expo with 300+ global exhibitors, all centered around People, Planet, and Progress—think hot topics like AI safety, ethics, and sustainability.
Largest global AI summit yet
With big names like Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman expected to attend alongside world leaders and top CEOs, this is set to be the largest global AI summit yet—making it a key moment for shaping how countries work together on inclusive AI.