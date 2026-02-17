Jersey restaurants raise prices to tackle inflationary pressures

Eating out in Jersey just got pricier—independent spots like The Pavilion in St Helier have bumped up menu prices to keep up with rising costs. Owner Zara Kramer shared the update, and the move comes amid wider inflationary and supply-chain pressures that have pushed food prices higher.

Restaurants are feeling the heat Local restaurants are feeling squeezed by higher ingredient costs and staff wages.

Marcus Calvani, CEO of the Jersey Hospitality Association, said the sector is facing base cost increases that are squeezing restaurants.

These pressures are making it tough for small businesses to keep prices steady.

Grocery prices in New York-Newark-Jersey City jumped Over the 12 months to February 2026, food-at-home prices in the New York-Newark-Jersey City metropolitan area rose 3.3%.

Everyday items like sirloin steak jumped 22%, cheddar cheese is now nearly $7 per pound (up over 20%), ground beef climbed to $7 per pound (up 15%), and even chocolate chip cookies saw an 18% increase.