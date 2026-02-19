Jewelry startup GIVA to raise ₹110 crore in fresh funding
GIVA, an omnichannel jewelry startup, is set to raise ₹110 crore ($12 million) in fresh funding led by HPV CC1 Ltd, with backers like Premji Invest and Titan Capital joining in.
This follows their earlier Series C round last year, bringing even more momentum to their growth story.
Founded in 2019, GIVA has over 150 stores across India
Started in 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal and Nikita Prasad, GIVA sells trendy 925 sterling silver, gold, and lab-grown diamond jewelry.
With about 150 stores across India plus a strong online presence through their website and app, they're expanding quickly using a franchise model.
Revenue nearly doubled to ₹518 crore in FY25
GIVA's revenue nearly doubled to ₹518 crore in FY25—up 89% from the previous year—though losses also grew to ₹72 crore.
Entrackr estimates the latest funding will value the company at around ₹4,900 crore ($545 million), up 22%.
The new funds will help boost hiring, marketing, and operations as they keep scaling up.