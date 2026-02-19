Jewelry startup GIVA to raise ₹110 crore in fresh funding

Started in 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal and Nikita Prasad, GIVA sells trendy 925 sterling silver, gold, and lab-grown diamond jewelry. With about 150 stores across India plus a strong online presence through their website and app, they're expanding quickly using a franchise model.

Revenue nearly doubled to ₹518 crore in FY25

GIVA's revenue nearly doubled to ₹518 crore in FY25—up 89% from the previous year—though losses also grew to ₹72 crore.

Entrackr estimates the latest funding will value the company at around ₹4,900 crore ($545 million), up 22%.

The new funds will help boost hiring, marketing, and operations as they keep scaling up.