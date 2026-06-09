Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea say existing networks handle V2V V2I
India's big telcos, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea, are not on board with the idea of a separate license just for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) communication.
They told the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) that their current networks can already handle these smart car connections and do not need a whole new set of rules.
COAI urges licensed spectrum for V2X
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) says safety-critical V2X communications should use licensed spectrum to keep things secure and reliable.
This goes against the government's plan to open up the 5.9-GHz band for V2V technology without licenses.
The telcos want this band reserved for critical traffic safety uses—with auctioned 5 MHz blocks for access service providers and authorized V2I entities—to avoid interference and make sure stringent safety and quality-of-service requirements are met.