Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea say existing networks handle V2V V2I

COAI urges licensed spectrum for V2X

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) says safety-critical V2X communications should use licensed spectrum to keep things secure and reliable.

This goes against the government's plan to open up the 5.9-GHz band for V2V technology without licenses.

The telcos want this band reserved for critical traffic safety uses—with auctioned 5 MHz blocks for access service providers and authorized V2I entities—to avoid interference and make sure stringent safety and quality-of-service requirements are met.