Next Article
JSW Steel's stock price slips to ₹1,045.50
JSW Steel's stock slipped to ₹1,045.50 this Friday, dropping 1.81% over the past week and another 0.78% in the latest trading session.
Still, if you zoom out, the company's shares are up 5.68% over the last three months—so it's not all doom and gloom.
JSW Steel's beta value of 1.6872 indicates high volatility
The ride's been bumpy: JSW Steel has seen more price swings than most stocks lately (beta of 1.6872).
Last session alone saw over 11 lakh shares traded before closing a bit lower for the day.
For anyone eyeing an investment, key numbers like its P/E ratio (52.79) and EPS (19.8) can help you figure out how pricey or profitable JSW Steel looks right now compared to its earnings.