JSW Steel's stock price slips to ₹1,045.50

JSW Steel's beta value of 1.6872 indicates high volatility

The ride's been bumpy: JSW Steel has seen more price swings than most stocks lately (beta of 1.6872).

Last session alone saw over 11 lakh shares traded before closing a bit lower for the day.

For anyone eyeing an investment, key numbers like its P/E ratio (52.79) and EPS (19.8) can help you figure out how pricey or profitable JSW Steel looks right now compared to its earnings.